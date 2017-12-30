Latest update December 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GWI launches new app and customer friendly website

Dec 30, 2017 News 0

The App Developers (from Left) Daraul Harris- Lead Developer, Ronson Gray-Marketing Manager Intellect Storm and Rowen Willabus-CEO of Intellect Storm

With a rapid growing ICT sector and developments in technology making it easier for persons to execute daily tasks, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is working to keep abreast of technology. Yesterday the water company launched its new website and customer application (app) at its press conference.
Developed by Intellect Storm, the name of the app is GWI Customer. GWI Customer can be found on Google Play and the App Store. The app will allow GWI customers to sign up their GWI account and view their account balance. The app also allows customers to do meter readings and to report water leakage.
To report leakages customers can take a picture of the leakage along with the location of the leak. After the report is made, GWI staff is then responsible for checking the report sent by the customer and assign a Zone Contactor or GWI Field Staff to fix the leak. After the contractor or staff member fixes the leak, a report status will be updated on the dashboard.
Meter reading customers can submit a picture of a meter reading which GWI staff will verify and the customer’s account will be updated for the following billing cycle.
Like the customer application, the new website will allow customers to view their account balances and submit meter readings.
There are also some additional features that include a ‘Knowledge Center’ on their website so persons can have access to GWI documents and informative resources including bids and tender documents.
Furthermore, they can keep up to date with the latest news and articles. They can keep track of GWI events from the website as well as find GWI payment outlets countrywide. Customers can even make fault reporting in case there is an issue with GWI services.
GWI vacancies will also be on the website. Moreover the website will have live chats, maps and locations and contact directories among other features. The website was developed by Version75.
According to the GWI Executive Director of Commercial Services and Customer Relations, Marlon Daniels, the website and the app will “increase our meter reading efficiency and make available to our customers their balances.”
He also said that “the website would seek to increase our [revenue] collections in an even more meaningful way.”

More in this category

Sports

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too good for Police and Fruta fire 5 past Buxton United

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too...

Dec 29, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Grove Hi-Tech continues to be the most exciting team in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Corona Beer Super 16 year-end classic after defeating one of the most successful 2nd...
Read More
Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title in UK next March

Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title...

Dec 29, 2017

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final berths at Tabatinga Year End showdown

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final...

Dec 29, 2017

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to RHTY&SC Teams and Programmes

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to...

Dec 29, 2017

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic track at Burnham Park New Amsterdam

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic...

Dec 29, 2017

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to anti-doping’- Sports Director

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to...

Dec 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]