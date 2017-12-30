GWI launches new app and customer friendly website

With a rapid growing ICT sector and developments in technology making it easier for persons to execute daily tasks, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is working to keep abreast of technology. Yesterday the water company launched its new website and customer application (app) at its press conference.

Developed by Intellect Storm, the name of the app is GWI Customer. GWI Customer can be found on Google Play and the App Store. The app will allow GWI customers to sign up their GWI account and view their account balance. The app also allows customers to do meter readings and to report water leakage.

To report leakages customers can take a picture of the leakage along with the location of the leak. After the report is made, GWI staff is then responsible for checking the report sent by the customer and assign a Zone Contactor or GWI Field Staff to fix the leak. After the contractor or staff member fixes the leak, a report status will be updated on the dashboard.

Meter reading customers can submit a picture of a meter reading which GWI staff will verify and the customer’s account will be updated for the following billing cycle.

Like the customer application, the new website will allow customers to view their account balances and submit meter readings.

There are also some additional features that include a ‘Knowledge Center’ on their website so persons can have access to GWI documents and informative resources including bids and tender documents.

Furthermore, they can keep up to date with the latest news and articles. They can keep track of GWI events from the website as well as find GWI payment outlets countrywide. Customers can even make fault reporting in case there is an issue with GWI services.

GWI vacancies will also be on the website. Moreover the website will have live chats, maps and locations and contact directories among other features. The website was developed by Version75.

According to the GWI Executive Director of Commercial Services and Customer Relations, Marlon Daniels, the website and the app will “increase our meter reading efficiency and make available to our customers their balances.”

He also said that “the website would seek to increase our [revenue] collections in an even more meaningful way.”