GWI announces 12% increase in revenue for 2017

Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) yesterday presented the company’s year-in-review where several key points were highlighted. Among those, the Director noted that GWI has recorded a 12% increase in revenue for 2017, while noting that the year is yet to be completed and there are outstanding bills that are yet to be paid by its customers.

When questioned about how the increase came about, Dr. Charles said that it was as a result of the advancements they made over the year and the efforts made by the regional teams.

“It is very important that 12% increase, as quoted by Dr. Van-West Charles is a reflection of the regional efforts at collections,” stated Marlon Daniels, the Executive Director, Commercial Services and Customer Relations Officer.

Last year, the company documented $3.4 billion in profits, whereas this year a whopping $3.6 billion has been recorded thus far.

The Manager lauded the customers who have been paying their bills in a timely manner and even made a special announcement that the paying system will be much more convenient for persons in far flung areas.

As noted by Dr. Van-West Charles, GWI has 11 offices across Guyana that are undoubtedly insufficient for the multitude of customers it has across the country.

As such, the company is currently in talks with the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) to better promote convenience through Mobile Money Guyana (MMG).

This process will allow customers to pay their bills from the comfort of their homes rather than leaving to do so.

“I understand, if you are in Mahaicony, you are not going to leave Mahaicony to travel down to Onverwagt (ECD) or if you are in Mahaica, to travel to Better Hope (ECD) to pay your bills on a timely basis. You want to pay your bill, but it will take some time because it will cost you to come to me to pay your bill,” said Dr. Charles.

It is this, he said, that is causing the company to put the necessary provisions in place to make it “better and easier for the customers”.