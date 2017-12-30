Gunmen break through vent block wall, rob Malaysian gold miners

Four armed bandits early yesterday ripped through a concrete wall to gain entry into heavily grilled two-storey building at Lot 129 Lindley Avenue, Republic Park, and robbed three Malaysian miners of their phones and more than $2M in local and foreign currency.

The robbery occurred just about 04:00 hrs. It is suspected that the gunmen broke the wall at the back of the property some time around 03:00 hrs during the heavy shower.

The victims have been identified as 68-year-old Peter Ten, Jacky Kwok, 37 and Kuan Jian Yong, 56, all of Lot 129 Lindy Avenue, Republic Park. The victims operate a mining and logging company in Guyana called, Only in Guyana Incorporated.

According to information received, the suspects climbed over a fence at the back of the yard and used a sledge hammer to break the vent blocks from the washroom area in the bottom flat. It is suspected that the masked men spent hours in the yard, patiently waiting on the heavy rain to break through the concrete.

They then entered the house through the hole they made. “Like every time the rain fall hard, they break the wall and when it stopped, they stop because neighbours and the victims would have heard so these men had to spend more than an hour in the yard,” a police source said.

Kaieteur News was informed that once inside the house, the suspects knocked on each victim’s bedroom door and when they opened, they were held at gunpoint for more than an hour as the masked men ransacked the house.

Peter Ten, in an interview explained that he and his colleagues secured their home and retired to bed. About 04:00 hrs, he heard someone knocking on his bedroom door and opened—he never thought it would have been robbers in his home.

“I open the door and the men rushed in and started harassing me for money. They put us to sit and they (ransacked) the house for more than an hour,” the Malaysian miner said. He added that the bandits were mainly questioning him since his colleagues cannot speak English.

He added, “I don’t know how we didn’t hear anything. We didn’t even hear the dog bark,” Ten said while adding that yesterday’s robbery was the second time he had been attacked by robbers since he is in Guyana for the past three years.

Last August, two gunmen trailed Ten from a city bank to a café on Church Street, Georgetown and robbed him of $1M in cash. No one was held for that robbery.