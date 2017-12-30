GTUC lauds Exxon contract release but wants jobs to be created

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) is welcoming the release of the contract between Guyana and US-owned ExxonMobil, yesterday noting this was made possible due to the unrelenting militancy of the Guyanese public.

“Further, Government’s response is not only indicative it can listen to the people but also testimony of what citizens can achieve when energies are channeled,” the union body said in a statement.

GTUC is in the process of a detailed perusal of the document. It is calling on Guyanese to do likewise and remain engaged.

“Conscious…the contract has been signed and is binding between the two parties, in as much as Labour’s opinion during the negotiations was not solicited; GTUC looks forward to working with stakeholders, including Government, in policing the agreement.”

GTUC said it takes note of the Local Content Policy element in the contract and is urging Government and ExxonMobil to be cognizant that the Constitution and Laws of Guyana must be paramount in the execution of the industry’s activities.

“Labour must be employed and function in an environment respecting of fundamental rights and freedoms, including occupational safety and health standards. GTUC is also mindful that given Government has said it is pursuing a Green Economy, the pillars upon which this policy is built- i.e. Environment, Labour policies and Sustainable development- must see accompanying programmes, the realisation and enforcement of laws to give true meaning.”

There are legitimate concerns that the oil and gas industry is not necessarily mindful of practices that safeguard the environment and bring about sustainable development, GTUC stressed.

The statement noted that ExxonMobil is new to Guyana while GTUC not unmindful of its “international reputation” and relations with governments across the spectrum, the union body said it is prepared to give the company an opportunity to embrace best practices, including corporate responsibility, treating our environment, citizens/workers with dignity and respect. “That Guyana has become a member of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives, GTUC shall be monitoring the contract’s implementation to ensure consistency with the rules and standards set out therein. GTUC retains abiding interest in labour being engaged in productive activities and this means not only full employment but that of other economic opportunities, direct and indirect.”

GTUC called on Government to strengthen the infrastructure to track unemployment and employment levels and across the various industries and sectors.

“This must not only be applicable to ensuring Exxon abides by the contract and hires Guyanese labour but that is an important factor in holistic development.”

ExxonMobil and its partners struck oil in its Stabroek concessions in 2015 and are planning to start production, the first for Guyana, in 2020.

However, there has been increasing pressure for the administration to release the contract so that Guyana can know what exactly it is getting.

The contract was released on Thursday.