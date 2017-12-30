Latest update December 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

Drug addict charged for murder

The dead man: Celwyn Allen

A drug addict who said that he mistook a man for someone, whom he attacked and fatally stabbed was yesterday charged with the capital offence of murder and remanded to prison.

Twenty-year-old  Bevon Stephon Griffith, also known as ‘Spoony’, of Lot 197 Pike Street, kitty, appeared before Magistrate Alyesha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on  December 25, last, at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, he murdered Celwyn Allen.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 29.

According to reports, Allen, a labourer of Lot 1342 Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field Sophia was walking with his fiancée, Nalydiah Henry, on the day in question when he was stabbed to the neck, chest and back by the accused who mistook him for someone else.

Allen fell to the ground and picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The accused was arrested hours later. He reportedly told the police that he was “high” and mistook Allen for someone who had attacked him earlier in the day.

The suspect claimed that he was the boss for the area and he felt disrespected when he was attacked.

