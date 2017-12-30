All oil companies given notice for release of contracts

There should be a level playing field; that is what ExxonMobil said, and the Government of Guyana agrees. Therefore, the contracts signed between the Government of Guyana and all other oil companies will be released in the near future.

Yesterday, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, said that the government is already making moves to release all the contracts. He said this at post-Cabinet press briefing. Trotman said that letters have already been sent out to other oil companies currently exploring in the Guyana basin.

He said to that he plans to release all other contracts signed between the Government of Guyana and companies operating in the extractive industries.

In a previous interview with Kaieteur News, Trotman said that the government believes that it is prudent to not only release ExxonMobil’s contract. “So we have to look at all contracts at this stage from Bosai to Rusal; they all have to be considered.”

“Government has nothing to hide,” he said.

Trotman, asked if he was of the opinion that the government was unfairly beaten up upon by those who were passionate about the non-release of the contract, responded in the negative. He said he understands the position of those who called for the release of the contract.

“Maybe I am wrong to say this, but I understand that when you are dealing with valuable resources, there is a natural distrust for political elites; that they are up to mischief and corruption.” Trotman was keen to note that the innate distrust is not unique to Guyana.

“We understand that the people are entitled to know and so we have to work with the people to meet that expectation and that right without jeopardising things like our sovereignty or territorial integrity. There must be a balance,” said Trotman.