​30 psychologists graduate

At the graduation exercise for 30 psychologists from the American University of Peace Studies, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, noted the significance of the role of the graduates in the development of society and the national economy.

“Many of you are aware that there are numerous social ills that exist within Guyana. However with the intervention of psychologists I believe that we will see a decline in many of these social ills which will lead to the empowerment of our people.”

In her remarks delivered during the ceremony hosted at the Umana Yana, Minister Ally said psychologists contribute significantly by helping people to understand their emotions and behaviours and managing them to lead better lives. She also commended the University for providing courses that foster social cohesion, which further aids the government’s agenda in this regard.

Doodmattie Singh, Coordinator of Private Schools, at the Ministry of Education noted that the demand for psychologists is greater now than ever.

“The world is quickly moving to a time when we would need to have appropriate client psychologist ratio? Too many of our children are having childhood experiences that can affect them in a negative way for life, and unless they are afforded a platform where they can open up and sort their emotions with a trained and loving psychologist, those very experiences can impact the next generation,” Singh emphasised

The American University of Peace Studies is a Private Institution which began operating in Guyana in 2002.