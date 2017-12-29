Youth on $100,000 bail for bottle-throwing incident that cost man his left eye

Latest update December 29th, 2017 12:56 AM

Injured: Dwayne Small

A 20-year-old who allegedly caused a Plaisance resident to lose his left eye during a Christmas Day fracas, was placed on $100,000 bail after appearing in the Sparendaam Magistrates Court yesterday.

Derek Semple, of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm during his court appearance.

It is alleged that 24-year-old Dwayne Small, of Prince William Street, Plaisance, was standing near a shop in Plaisance when a dispute broke out.

A youth who was assaulted, allegedly returned with a knife and a bottle, which he threw, striking Small in the face.

A friend took Small to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where doctors were forced to remove his left eye.

Semple, who had allegedly hurled the bottle, was detained.

