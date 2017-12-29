Sleeping mom, 73, dies after drunken son sets her bed alight

A 43-year-old man has confessed to killing his 73-year-old mother by setting her bed alight on Christmas Day as she slept.

Mengree Dahri called ‘Gladys’, of 143 Gale Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, succumbed around 06.30 hrs yesterday from severe burns she had sustained.

Police said that Dahri and her son, who is said to be an alcoholic, lived at the same property.

At around 10:00 hours on Christmas Day, a resident observed smoke emanating from the bottom flat of the two-storey house.

On checking, the resident found the elderly woman on a bed which was engulfed in flames.

“With the assistance of public-spirited persons she was evacuated and the fire extinguished,” a release stated.

Police said that the son, who is in custody and is said to be an alcoholic has admitted to setting the fire.

A post mortem is expected to be done today.