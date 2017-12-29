Latest update December 29th, 2017 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sleeping mom, 73, dies after drunken son sets her bed alight

Dec 29, 2017 News 0

A 43-year-old man has confessed to killing his 73-year-old mother by setting her bed alight on Christmas Day as she slept.

Mengree Dahri called ‘Gladys’, of 143 Gale Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, succumbed around 06.30 hrs yesterday from severe burns she had sustained.

Police said that Dahri and her son, who is said to be an alcoholic, lived at the same property.

At around 10:00 hours on Christmas Day, a resident observed smoke emanating from the bottom flat of the two-storey house.

On checking, the resident found the elderly woman on a bed which was engulfed in flames.

“With the assistance of public-spirited persons she was evacuated and the fire extinguished,” a release stated.

Police said that the son, who is in custody and is said to be an alcoholic has admitted to setting the fire.

A post mortem is expected to be done today.

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too good for Police and Fruta fire 5 past Buxton United

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too...

Dec 29, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Grove Hi-Tech continues to be the most exciting team in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Corona Beer Super 16 year-end classic after defeating one of the most successful 2nd...
Read More
Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title in UK next March

Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title...

Dec 29, 2017

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final berths at Tabatinga Year End showdown

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final...

Dec 29, 2017

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to RHTY&SC Teams and Programmes

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to...

Dec 29, 2017

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic track at Burnham Park New Amsterdam

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic...

Dec 29, 2017

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to anti-doping’- Sports Director

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to...

Dec 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Square pegs for square holes

      The political parties and coalitions that have traditionally run Guyana have looked for the right persons in the wrong... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]