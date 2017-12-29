Over 3,300 child abuse cases recorded in 2017

The Child Care and Protection Agency recorded some 3,324 cases of child abuse cases by the end of October this year. The figure represents an increase of such, in comparison to figures recorded in the same period last year. The cases for last year amounted to 3,294.

Last September, 400 cases of sexual abuse were under investigation by the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) and the Guyana Police Force, (GPF).

Of 2,238 reports of child abuse, 424 were reported cases of sexual abuse to the CPA.

The figures released by Suriname representative, Sylvie Fouet of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Guyana, pointed to the need for greater protection of children from violence and abuse

Alluding to information compiled by the agency at a recent end-of-year event, Director of the CPA, Ann Greene noted that in 2017, the CPA‘s focus was to continue to build partnerships with key stakeholders and non-governmental organizations, the capacity of parents for their respective roles, the level of public awareness about the importance of protecting the rights of children, and empowering teens and adolescents to prevent early sexual activities.

Giving further details on their work for the year, the CPA Director noted that the Agency had met their target by providing alternative care for 167 children and prevented the separation of 2,851 children from their families, as a result of timely interventions.

She noted that the success was as a result of the implementation of the agency’s multimedia child awareness campaign and preventive programmes.

Among the other successful projects lauded this year, Green detailed that the Special Parenting Programme has exceeded the target set for 2017 and great strides were also made in the Prevention of Teen Pregnancy empowerment programme.

The Prevention of Teen Pregnancy Empowerment Programme was conducted in Regions One, Four, Five, Six, Seven and 10.

Earlier this year, the Social Protection Ministry reported that there is still too much silence on childhood sexual abuse in society. It was noted too that “child sexual abuse is a hidden crime; done behind closed doors with victims literally without a voice to tell of abuse.”

The Ministry stated that “incest and underage sexual activity resulting in pregnancy are (also) of grave concern.”

In the meantime, the Ministry continues to partner with the GPF to ensure that ranks of the Force receive continuous training on aspects of the Sexual Offences Act (2010).

In Guyana, the rate of violence against children and women has raised alarm in local and international spheres. The statistics, according to UNICEF, indicates that there is need for enforcement of legislation, since the lack thereof cast the police in an unfavourable position.