Mechanic charged for killing teen in Mandela Ave. accident

A mechanic was yesterday charged and released on $500,000 bail for allegedly causing the death of a teen who was struck and killed after attempting to cross Mandela Avenue.

Lennox De Nobrega, 36 of 7 Church Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on October 14 at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, he drove motor car PRR 7624 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of 17-year-old Jhamallie Miles.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Charles Ramson Jr. The lawyer asked that bail be granted to his client since he has no previous or pending matters.

The lawyer added that on the day in question, his client was travelling east along the thoroughfare and Miles ran over the road after being chased out of a wash bay; he ran directly into the path of his client’s vehicle.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that conditions be attached.

According to reports, Miles, who was attempting to cross the road, dashed in front of the De Nobrega’s vehicle when he was struck. He was then picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

De Nobrega was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 15.