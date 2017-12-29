Latest update December 29th, 2017 12:56 AM

Jagdeo trying to wiggle he way out from a secret kickback

Dec 29, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

 

Late last night when he hear Soulja Bai release de oil contract wha he Jagdeo sign secretly, Jagdeo open he mouth and stink up de place.
He never release none contract wha he sign. He never release de Amaila Falls contract; de Skeldon plant, de Marriott, de airport, de Specialty hospital, de CGX contract and de first contract wid Exxon.
He was president fuh 12 years and he never release not one. De second one wid Exxon he never release too. Dem boys seh this man never even release de contract wha he sign between he and he wife. He deny he even sign a marriage certificate.
Yet when Soulja Bai release de Exxon Mobil contract wha he sign and dem change up li’l bit, he start cuss down like dem whore. He seh Soulja Bai keep de contract wha he Jagdeo sign, secret because dem want to thief de US$18 million signing bonus. He didn’t seh he sign fuh a one per cent and Soulja Bai go and get two per cent on that same contract.
He seh de main reason dem release de contract was because de US$18 million expose and Soulja Bai can’t thief it no more.
Dem boys seh if Soulja Bai had this secret contract two year and get US$18 million, how much US$18 million he Jagdeo get secretly, having signed de contract and keep it secret fuh over 15 years.
He should also tell de nation how much US$18 million he draw down pun all dem odda secret contract wha still can’t see de light of day.
Dem boys seh, he is de last person in Guyana who should speak ‘bout secrecy, confidentiality and transparency. He is de one who engineer all de secrecy Act and de confidentiality clause dat dem instill in each one of dem contract. De only reason govt does sign a contract secretly is when it has kickback inside.
He and de entire party never seh a bad word against Exxon from when dem sign de contract in 1999 to now. Y’all should wonder why.
Talk half and find out how much kickback Jagdeo get from de rest of dem secret contracts.

