Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final berths at Tabatinga Year End showdown

Latest update December 29th, 2017 12:56 AM
Guyana Rush Saints FC and Gladiators FC have secured their places in the finals of the male and female categories respectively when the Tabatinga FC Year End Showdown football tournament continued on Boxing Day at Lethem Community Centre ground.
David Coates netted in the 44th minute to hand Guyana Rush Saints the lead at half time. Despite valiant efforts from host Tabatinga FC after the interval, Guyana Rush Saints managed to hold on to the lead to book their passage to the final.
The first of the female semi finals match up between Gladiators and Guyana Rush Saints provided much entertainment, but the former went on to win 3-1 on penalties.
Vandetta Henry put Gladiators ahead in the 9th minute before Keiana Winter found the equaliser in the 20th as the teams went to the break locked at 1-1.
The teams continued to entertain following the interval and Gladiators were awarded a penalty for a hand-ball inside the box, and Henry made no mistake, netting her second in the 71st. Three minutes later, Guyana Rush Saints were awarded a penalty following another hand-ball inside the box and Amanda Carol drew them level.
The remaining regulation time failed to separate the teams forcing them into 20 minutes of extra time. Drama continued to unfold as Tiffany Mc Donald netted in the 94th minute to put Guyana Rush Saints ahead, but Satisha Sam slotted home four minutes later to draw Gladiators level; their passage to the final had to be determined by penalties.
The remaining two semi finals were contested yesterday with Paiwomak Warriors FC facing Snatchers FC in the both male and female divisions.
The finals will be played on January 1.
