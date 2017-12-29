Guyana preparing for new Petroleum exhibition

In the coming year, Guyanese can look forward to yet another Exposition – the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition (GIPEX). The introductory expo will be facilitated at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, from February 7-9, 2018.

The expo aims to supply investors with the option of exploring the hydrocarbon potential of Guyana and will provide the platform for researchers, scientists and tutors to exhibit their research work. Participants from various industries will be onsite who can promote their products as well.

Additionally, the summit will be used as an avenue for networking platforms for existing petroleum companies, service providers, equipment companies and investors.

It is a collaborative effort between the UK-based Valiant Business Media and the Government of Guyana. Oil giant, Exxon Mobil has also jumped on board for the first ever GIPEX.

Exxon Mobil’s Senior Director of Public and Government Affairs, Kimberly Brassington said that Exxon is ‘excited’ to be a partner in the GIPEX 2018 summit.

“Bringing information about the oil and gas industry and the Liza project to a larger audience is paramount in our mission here in Guyana. We hope the exhibition will provide knowledge and information-sharing opportunities, and aid in building relationships for the Guyanese community that will outlast the event. We welcome this initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Natural resources, Go-Invest and Valiant Business Media.”

Expressing enthusiasm also was Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), Owen Verwey. He said, “GO-Invest is pleased to welcome Exxon as the Strategic Partner in GIPEX 2018. This Convention is an important initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana and Valiant Business Media, United Kingdom, to promote the Oil and Gas sector globally, and attract investment and expertise in this important area of our economy.”

Verwey further stated that the company looks forward to working with Exxon and the other organizations in making the launch of GIPEX a success. He also noted the importance of Guyanese coming on board to become acquainted with the advances ongoing in the petroleum sector, and urged for international stakeholders to seek to explore Guyana as an investment destination.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Valiant Business Media, England, Shariq Abdul Hai shared his sentiments of working along with Exxon.

“As the world’s leading publicly-owned energy company and the main player in Guyana, we look at Exxon’s partnership with GIPEX as being of great importance. We look forward to working with Exxon to use GIPEX as a medium to share information with the people of Guyana about the Oil and Gas sector in general and the Liza project in particular,” he said.

Abdul Hai said too that they are anticipating a number of Guyanese and international companies at the inaugural GIPEX, to establish business relationships and to further explore opportunities in this sector of the country.

ExxonMobil along with its joint venture partners Hess and CNOOC Nexen is expected to commence oil production in the Liza field in 2020. In the meantime, they and other International Oil Companies (IOCs) are continuing to explore.