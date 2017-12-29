Employee steals boss’ vehicle, goes on ‘joyride’

– Chooses two months in jail instead of paying fine

A man who was recently released from prison after serving a six-month sentence for stealing a vehicle, was yesterday back before a City Magistrate for stealing his employer’s vehicle, which he told the court he took on ‘joy ride’ in revenge.

Twenty-four-year-old Mark Anthony appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 26 at Fourth Street, La Penitence, Georgetown, he stole motor pick-up GSS 9170 valued $3.5M, property of Rajiv Singh.

Anthony pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 or in default, serve two months’ imprisonment. He chose the latter option.

Anthony in his explanation to the court stated, “Madam, I did not get all my money from my boss, so when I saw him and his family going on vacation, I decided to jump into the pick-up and go for a joyride.”

Anthony added “I seh to myself if he can go on vacation without paying me, then I can go and drive and use out he gas.”

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that Anthony and Singh are known to each other since Anthony has been employed as a handyman by Singh for a number of years.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question, Singh left his motor pick-up at home with the key in the ignition and went to visit his family in Kitty. About 14:30 hrs, Singh, while proceeding north on Vlissengen Road, noticed his vehicle, with Anthony at the wheel, passing on the western carriageway. He then drove behind Anthony and after the pick-up stopped, he told Anthony to exit the vehicle and the man stated “Don’t tell me what to do; I have to go meet one of my boys”. Anthony then drove away in a fast manner.

The court heard that around 15:30 hrs, Singh went and reported the matter at Ruimveldt Police Station.

The following day Anthony was arrested and the vehicle was found abandoned at Agricola Public Road. The left side of the vehicle was damaged.

The allegation was put to Anthony and he admitted in a caution statement.

When asked by the Magistrate what he had to say before she sentenced him, Anthony stated “ I done do what I had to do and I feel satisfy, because I use out his gas, and I feel like I get my money worth, so you have to do what you have to do.”

After hearing that he had to pay a fine of $30,000 or spend two months in prison, Anthony replied “It’s okay, I will spend the two months.”

The Magistrate told Anthony that she hoped that he will be rehabilitated while in prison, so that when he comes out, he would not go about stealing from people.