Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title in UK next March

Guyanese to battles Venezuelans on Jan. 20 @ CASH

Dexter Marques will headline a magnificent inter-country card as he prepares for his upcoming Commonwealth title shot in March, 2018 and since Marques will be the underdog in that match, it is anticipated that his rigorous training will enable him to put on pleasing display on January 20th next at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall as he prepares for the fight that could change his life, and give Guyana its next world title.

The current Caribbean and Guyana Flyweight Champion was appointed as the Mandatory challenger for the Commonwealth Flyweight Title against current champion Jay Harris of Wales, UK, and that bout will be held on March 31, 2018 at the Copperbox Arena and is being promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

In what is being seen as a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezuelans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20th, 2018 and the card will also feature Elton Dharry, a World-Class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter ‘Cobra’ Gonsalves, Guyana’s reigning Lightweight champion who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.

‘The Cobra’ will seek to make amends for that loss as he prepares to fight the Bahamian Lightweight champion Meacher Major in the Bahamas. A victory over the tough Bahamian will once again put Gonsalves in the picture for a Commonwealth title shot.

The Guyana Boxing Board of Control continues to support the amateur ranks and create a path for young fighters as the card will also feature four fighters from the Venezuelan Amateur team putting their pugilistic skills and patriotism on the line against top Guyanese Amateur fighters.

Fans are encouraged to come out in support of this Inter-Country rivalry which would test the limits of our local fighters as they go up against the very best that Venezuela has to offer. Tickets will be on sale at the Giftland Stores and Assuria General Insurance offices in Georgetown, Diamond, Berbice, Parika, and Vreedenhoop.

For more information on this event, sponsorship, ticket prices, and boxer bios, please contact the GBBC on 226 9236 / 226 9245 or NexGen Global Marketing Services on 668 7419 / 645 0944 / 231 0861.