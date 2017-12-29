Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic track at Burnham Park New Amsterdam

Plans for the upgrading of and construction of a Synthetic Track at Burnham Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice is beginning to take shape. During the week Consultants from the BSW Regapaul Company in Germany undertook a site visit to the area and held discussion with the relevant stakeholders.

The Consultants who also visited Linden earlier during the day are the same that oversaw the construction of the Synthetic Track at Leonora, West Demerara.

New Amsterdam Mayor Winifred Haywood along with councilors Kirk Fraser and Eusy Smith heads of departments including Human Resources Manager Merlyn Henry, Head of Solid Waste Ackloo Ramsuid, head of Constabulary Assistant Superintendent Charles Roberts among others made the visit. Regional Chairman David Armogan left earlier due to other pressing duties.

Some $160M has so far been set aside for the construction of the facility.

Speaking to the media Assistant Director of Sports, Melissa Dow Richardson, stated that the project which is a roll over from 2017 to 2018 is all set to commence in January 2018.

She stated that the main reason for the Site Visit is to see what obtains at the venue. Things like the drainage, taking care of waterlogging, flooding, the positioning of various amenities like stands and such like were looked at. This was the second site visit.

The construction will be done in four phases. She said that the authorities do not want to experience or make some of the same mistakes that were made during the Construction of the Leonora Track.

At the moment the Consultants are taking charge and apart from the site visits the project is in its consultancy and planning phase. Soil testing and surveying are being undertaken at the venue also.

Tenders will soon be placed for suitable contractors to do the work.

Consultant Patrick Heinen said that when completed the track will be world Class and International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) certified. Looking around the venue, Heinen said that stands and Pavillions for the most part should be constructed on the Western Side to take care of the sun. A stand at the Burnham Park is presently on the eastern side.

According to Heinen when completed the track will be similar to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

The track around the facility will be a 400M Synthetic track with all the necessary amenities including eight or nine lanes. It will also have all facilities to host International Track and Field events including, Shot Put, Javelin, Discus and Hammer, Long, Triple and High Jump areas.

According to Richardson, a full size football field will be constructed on the inside of the track, while efforts will be made to construct other games areas, stands and other necessities according to the availability of space and funds.

Engineer Brian Ibrahim stated that the site at New Amsterdam should not be so challenging since a play field already exists.

He said that the Burnham Park is quite unlike Leonora where there were many challenges including the area being a swamp. The other issues of water logging and so forth will be taken care of.

After holding lengthy discussion with various stake holders present the consultants got down to work, walking around the entire park taking pictures.

A surveyor has already completed surveying the area and his report is to be presented to the relevant stakeholders.

The Consultancy Firm is very experienced and has done work in a number of countries around the world, constructing various types of sporting and games facilities.

The project is being funded by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sports and The Ministry of Education.

Mayor Haywood thanked those in attendance and promised the full cooperation of the council.

(Samuel Whyte)