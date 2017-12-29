Chairpersons, deputies sworn in from 14 Region Three NDCs

Latest update December 29th, 2017 12:56 AM
Newly elected Chairpersons and deputies of the 14 respective Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) within the Essequibo Islands/West Demerara Region, took the Oath of Office yesterday.
According to the Region Three administration, the oath was administered by the Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran in the presence of all programme managers and overseers of the NDCs.
The NDCs are responsible for running the various communities.
“All chairpersons, in invited comments, spoke of the need for continuous co-operation with the Regional administration, so as to move this region to greater heights. Chairpersons also pledged their support to National Activities slated for 2018,” Jaikaran said.
According to the REO, all overseers should become good managers of their respective offices and advisors to their chairpersons. He reminded the chairpersons and overseers that together they are a team and must work to advance the policies of Government in keeping with the Constitution of Guyana. Further, he reminded overseers that his doors are still open to all.
