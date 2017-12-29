Carpenter jailed for ganja he boils to treat asthma

Latest update December 29th, 2017 12:56 AM
The New Year will be greeting 26-year-old Harvey Moonsammy in prison after he was jailed yesterday for a quantity of marijuana that he told the court he boils and consumes to treat asthma.
Moonsammy, of Providence, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded guilty to having 90 grams of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking, at Parika, East Bank Essequibo. He was jailed for three years and fined $135,000.
Moonsammy, who had no legal representation, told the court that he would usually boil the cannabis and use it to make tea. He also said that he would drink a cup of tea daily to cure his sickness.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore told the court that on the day in question, police ranks were on mobile patrol in the Parika area when they saw Moonsammy, who was carrying a haversack, acting in a suspicious manner. According to the prosecutor, police ranks stopped Moonsammy and searched the haversack in which they found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems of cannabis.
Dec 29, 2017By Calvin Chapman Grove Hi-Tech continues to be the most exciting team in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Corona Beer Super 16 year-end classic after defeating one of the most successful 2nd...
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
I am using Stockholm syndrome very loosely here, but in a complex way it can be applied to electoral politics, and Guyana... more
The political parties and coalitions that have traditionally run Guyana have looked for the right persons in the wrong... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The new United States Trade Representative (USTR), Mr Robert Lighthizer, made his first appearance... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]