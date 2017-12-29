Latest update December 29th, 2017 12:56 AM

Carpenter jailed for ganja he boils to treat asthma

Dec 29, 2017 News 0

Harvey Moonsammy

The New Year will be greeting 26-year-old Harvey Moonsammy in prison after he was jailed yesterday for a quantity of marijuana that he told the court he boils and consumes to treat asthma.

Moonsammy, of Providence, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded guilty to having 90 grams of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking, at Parika, East Bank Essequibo. He was jailed for three years and fined $135,000.

Moonsammy, who had no legal representation, told the court that he would usually boil the cannabis and use it to make tea. He also said that he would drink a cup of tea daily to cure his sickness.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore told the court that on the day in question, police ranks were on mobile patrol in the Parika area when they saw Moonsammy, who was carrying a haversack, acting in a suspicious manner. According to the prosecutor, police ranks stopped Moonsammy and searched the haversack in which they found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems of cannabis.

