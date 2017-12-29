Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to RHTY&SC Teams and Programmes

Plans by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS to widely expand its cricket developmental programme in 2018 received a massive boost when Canada Surplus (Guyana) donated $100,000 and a large quantity of educational materials including thousands of pens and pencils. The donation which was organised by Club Member Royston Crandon was timely as the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS unveiled major plans to expand the Club’s highly successful Cricket Developmental Programme as it strives to maintain its status as one of Guyana’s leading Cricket Clubs.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to the Company and its President Pramchand Pitam Punwasi for the contribution which would be used to purchase cricket balls and coaching equipment for the cricket season. Foster stated that the programme is scheduled to start in February 2018 due to massive restoration work being done on the Area ‘H’ Ground and the current rainy season. Once the upgrade of the ground is completed, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would start an all year training programme consisting of an Elite 50-Member Junior Squad.

Foster explained that the members of the Elite Squad are the future stars of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and includes several National and Berbice Players. Among the players are Kelvin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Chanderpaul Govindan, Tyrese Sealey, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Vijay Gopilall, Lucas Arthur, Sylus Tyndall, Uma Matadin, Mariam Samaroo, Angelino Ramdihal, Christopher Deroop, Matthew Pattaya, Reyad Rahaman, Joshua Wilson, Matthew Prass, Tyrese Park, Vishal Naidu, Sanjay Singh and Jeremy Sandia.

The Programme will include three days compulsory cricket practice, daily physical fitness sessions, classroom lectures and a series of cricket matches against other cricket clubs drawn from across Guyana. A monthly junior cricketer incentive scheme to honour outstanding players, personal cricket gears for members and assistance for club members to attend school. Educational matters on the History, Rules, Tradition and Records of Cricket, while plans would be forwarded on the construction of an indoor cricket practice facility. The Club’s Developmental Programme would be headed by Ravindranauth Kissoonlall, while he would be supported by Mark Papannah, Shawn Pereira, Keith Hicks and Sohan Harry, while the Club Secretary/CEO would sit in at meetings as an Advisor. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club produced seventeen National Cricketers at both male and female levels and the Club hopes to surpass that amount in 2018.

Foster expressed gratitude to Pramchand Pitam Punwasi for his investment into Guyana’s leading youth and sports club, while he assured Punwasi that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was totally committed to excellence.

The long serving Club Official also praised local Manager of the Company Ramsundar Bisnauth and Club Member Royston Crandon for making the donation possible. Crandon, a former West Indies One Day International Player stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club had invested heavily into his career and as such he was pleased to get his friend to assist the Club so that others can benefit. Punwasi, who attended the Lower Corentyne Secondary School in the 1980’s before migrating to Canada, stated that assisting the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was a satisfying experience as he has always followed the outstanding work of the Club.