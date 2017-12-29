Bus conductor gets bail for fatal hit-and-run

Damion Walcott, the minibus driver, who police say escaped after fatally striking down a pedestrian in the wee hours of Christmas Eve, was yesterday charged with causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Walcott, 30, of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 24, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, he drove minibus BLL 3140 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Shahabb Scippeo.

Walcott, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Trenton Lake, was released on $500,000 bail.

His driver’s licence was also suspended until the determination of the matter. He also has to report to the Providence Police Station every Friday until the completion of the matter.

During an application for bail, Lake told the court that his client is a conductor for a route 32 minibus.

Lake made a request for a reduction in the bail amount. However, it was denied by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Scippeo, a pedestrian, was reportedly crossing the road from west to east when he came into contact with the front of route ‘32’ minibus BLL 3140, which was proceeding south along the western side of the eastern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

After the impact, Scippeo fell onto the roadway and was reportedly dragged some distance by the vehicle before it came to a halt. The victim was taken in an unconscious state to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The minibus driver drove away.

Additionally, Walcott was also charged for failing to render assistance to Scippeo after the accident; failing to report the accident, driving without a licence and driving an uninsured motor vehicle. He was fined $10,000, $10,000, $40,000 and $20,000 respectively.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ordered Walcott to make another court appearance on January 15.