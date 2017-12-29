Latest update December 29th, 2017 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bus conductor gets bail for fatal hit-and-run

Dec 29, 2017 News 0

CHARGED: Damion Walcott

Damion Walcott, the minibus driver, who police say escaped after fatally striking down a pedestrian in the wee hours of Christmas Eve, was yesterday charged with causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Walcott, 30, of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 24, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, he drove minibus BLL 3140 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Shahabb Scippeo.

Walcott, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Trenton Lake, was released on $500,000 bail.

His driver’s licence was also suspended until the determination of the matter. He also has to report to the Providence Police Station every Friday until the completion of the matter.

During an application for bail, Lake told the court that his client is a conductor for a route 32 minibus.

Lake made a request for a reduction in the bail amount. However, it was denied by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Scippeo, a pedestrian, was reportedly crossing the road from west to east when he came into contact with the front of route ‘32’ minibus BLL 3140, which was proceeding south along the western side of the eastern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

After the impact, Scippeo fell onto the roadway and was reportedly dragged some distance by the vehicle before it came to a halt. The victim was taken in an unconscious state to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The minibus driver drove away.

Additionally, Walcott was also charged for failing to render assistance to Scippeo after the accident; failing to report the accident, driving without a licence and driving an uninsured motor vehicle. He was fined $10,000, $10,000, $40,000 and $20,000 respectively.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ordered Walcott to make another court appearance on January 15.

More in this category

Sports

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too good for Police and Fruta fire 5 past Buxton United

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too...

Dec 29, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Grove Hi-Tech continues to be the most exciting team in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Corona Beer Super 16 year-end classic after defeating one of the most successful 2nd...
Read More
Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title in UK next March

Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title...

Dec 29, 2017

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final berths at Tabatinga Year End showdown

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final...

Dec 29, 2017

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to RHTY&SC Teams and Programmes

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to...

Dec 29, 2017

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic track at Burnham Park New Amsterdam

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic...

Dec 29, 2017

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to anti-doping’- Sports Director

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to...

Dec 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Square pegs for square holes

      The political parties and coalitions that have traditionally run Guyana have looked for the right persons in the wrong... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]