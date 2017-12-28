Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Baijnauth Sawmills 20/20 Cup…All teams invited to drawing set for today

The Competitions Committee of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) has announced that the drawing for the Baijnauth Sawmills 20/20 competition will be done today, on Thursday 28th December, 2017 at the # 73 Cricket Club Ground at 16:00 hrs (4 pm).

The Captain, Team Manager and Secretary of each Club are asked to attend this drawing which will decide the preliminary round fixtures of the competition. Clubs are asked to bring along a list of 15 players who will represent their respective clubs in the competition.

A representative from the Guyana Umpires Council will be in attendance to explain the rules of the competition to all captains and managers.

The UCCA has advised that it is compulsory for Clubs that fall within the boundaries of the Association’s control to attend this drawing, since those who do not attend will be at a definite disadvantage. Secretary of the UCCA, Mr. Vadanand Persaud is urging Clubs to select their best 15 players, since the rules of the competition will not allow Clubs to introduce players into the competition who are not on their list. He is encouraging Clubs to see the need to include upcoming, vibrant under-19 players into their squads, since these players he said, are the future of cricket in the area.

Mr. Hamant Jagdeo, President of the UCCA is optimistic that this competition will be one of a kind in the area, and said that players have much to gain from their participation in these games. He wishes to advise the Clubs that their participation is essential for the Association to achieve its full potential, and for all to benefit in the game of cricket.

He is appealing to members of the business community to support the Association, and its programmes, and to lend support in any way they can. He lamented at the state of cricket in the area and reassured the Clubs that he and his executives will work arduously to ensure the glory days of cricket are returned to the area.

An under-17 Competition will soon commence to select players for trials to the Berbice Under-17 inter county team, Clubs will be notified shortly of the details of the competition.