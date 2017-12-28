Three injured in Corentyne wedding house shooting

Three men are currently nursing gunshot wounds about their bodies after being shot by armed men at Hampshire Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The injured have since been identified as Samuel Samaroo, 28, a driver/salesman attached to Banks DIH Ltd; Terry Ramsammy, a labourer of Hampshire Village and Nicholas Beharry also of Hampshire Village.

Two of the gunmen were identified as Devindra Harricharran well known as ‘Bara’ and Tameshwar Khemraj alias ‘Rambo’.

Both men were previously slapped with multiple robbery under arms and attempted murder charges.

Kaieteur News understands that Harricharran and Khemraj in the company of two others turned up at a wedding house in Hampshire Village with a motive to cause a ruckus and shoot.

“I was sitting with some of my friends in front my yard after I come home from work around 10:30 hrs and like around 11:30-12:00, two vehicle pull up (a 192 and a Premio) in both direction of the street and they switch off they lights. This guy ‘Rambo’ and ‘Bara’ and two other fella’s exit the vehicle and stand up in front the wedding house…it had a argument between them and some other fellas there and dem two other boys dat get shoot was standing up nah far from me,” one of the injured explained.

An eyewitness told this publication that at that point in time, ‘Bara’ walked up to Beharry and fired two shots in his direction.

“Nicholas turn around fuh run, and I hear two gunshots fire and Nicholas run and fall inside a yard so when I check and see what going on. I see ‘Bara’ facing the other bai (Ramsammy) and discharge two more rounds. Another guy come out the car with a shotgun and the man discharge a next round.”

Meanwhile, Samuel Samaroo, one of the injured men relayed that he saw ‘Bara’ standing with the gun in hand and at that moment decided to attempt to un-arm him when a scuffle ensued between the two resulting in him being shot in the right arm.

“After he shoot me on my hand, he point the gun back at me and when he pull the trigger the gun empty but by that time dem de already start up they vehicle and they jump in and speed away,” Samaroo divulged.

He also disclosed that the shooting is allegedly as a result of an old grievance between one of the gunmen and the brother of Nicholas Beharry.

“They came for a next guy but they shoot the guy’s brother. Only last week, dem same men had an argument at another wedding house and that argument was from another incident that happen couple months back. Rambo went at a wedding house and dem (Nicholas brother) chop he up… is an ongoing thing”, a source said.

According to Samaroo since the shooting, the suspects have since gone into hiding but they have been issuing threats.

“Rambo and Bara passing message around that they gon come and finish off the job,” Samaroo said.

Ramsammy reportedly was shot four times about his body and is currently at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) preparing for surgery whilst Beharry is listed as stable with two gunshot wounds. Samaroo is recovering and out of the hospital with a gunshot to the right arm.

Divisional Commander, Lindon Alves confirmed that police are on the hunt for the suspects identified in the shooting.