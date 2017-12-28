Sons of Champions Boxing Day Fight Card…Allicock cops Best Boxer award

Wins for Amsterdam, Kessney & Headley

By Sean Devers

In the Golden era of Boxing in Guyana there was Professional Boxing every Boxing Day at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall where the many Boxing stalwarts; the likes of Lennox Blackmore, the Forde siblings (Patrick & Reggie), Lennox Beckles and Kenny Bristol engaged in epic battles of fistic fury.

This year the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) in collaboration with Briso Promotions joined forces to resurrect the long awaited Boxing Day Fights with the staging of the ‘Sons of Champions’ fight Card at the National Gymnasium.

And although this was an Amateur Card unlike in the days gone by, the Event was well supported as a large turnout of vocal Boxing fans who braved the rain and tolerated a close to two-hour late start.

When the dust had settled in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the fans left the venue in a festive mood after witnessing 11 entertaining fights including the female bout involving siblings Abiola and Alicia Jackman.

With Dancehall rhythms blasting from the Sound System and the fans, especially the Allicock clan, gyrating to the pulsating music, the first Boxing Day fight-night in a very long time lived up to all the hype with Keevin Allicock being named ‘Best Boxer’ after defeating Clairmont ‘Vibesman’ Gibson in an entertaining final bout as the GBA brought the curtains down on what has been a successful year for Amateur Boxing in Guyana with their final tournament for 2017.

The Feature bout between Allicock and Gibson began at 00: 21hrs and both pugilists went toe-to-toe with both parties throwing plenty of shots. Allicock slipped and had to change his glove which had been ripped during the fall and when the contest resumed the fighters continued to trade punches and the opening stanza ended even.

Allicock came out firing at the start of round two but Gibson was not relenting and kept coming forward before Gibson slipped. Allicock kept Gibson at bay with several lightning fast combinations as the intensity increased as Gibson got in a few good shots of his own but Allicock won the second round.

The 18-year-old Allicock, fighting out of the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) had beaten Gibson to take the National Bantamweight Title in the Terrence Ali National Open Championships and Gibson wanted to avenge that loss.

A well-executed left jab slipped past Allicock’s defence but urged on by a noisy Albouystown contingent, Allicock counter-punched and hurt Gibson with an upper-cut to the body resulting in him being administered a standing eight count.

Allicock, one of three Guyanese to win Caribbean Championship Gold in St Lucia last month after winning Silver at the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas, fired some wicked left, right combinations to stagger Gibson, who celebrated his birthday last Friday.

Gibson was given another eight-count and although he fought back gamely Allicock won by a unanimous verdict.

Earlier, Desmond Amsterdam gained a TKO decision in 2:34 seconds of the second round in their Light Heavyweight bout. Bess was given an eight count in the first round after being hit by a couple of body digs by Amsterdam.

But Bess came out for the second round with a bit more aggression and connected with a crisp left jab to Amsterdam’s head. Amsterdam countered with a clinical straight right which rocked Bess’ head back and after being hurt by a flurry of body shots, the Referee called a halt to the fight.

In an action packed Bantamweight fight between Julius Kessney and Junior Hyman, the latter was backed up against the ropes from a flurry of hard shots and was given two standing eight counts in the first round.

Kessney found himself under attack from Hayman at the start of the second round but Kessney fought back with upper-cuts to the body and combinations to the head and the contest was stopped in 2:30 seconds of the second round.

In the Heavyweight division, John Mars went after Aubrey Headley with several telegraphed mighty left hooks but luckily for Headley they missed the target as Headley employed jabs to the head and went to the body of his bigger opponent. Despite the likelihood of a knock-out once Mars’ thunderous swings connected, the fight went the distance with Headley avenging his loss to Mars in the National Open Championships.

The lone female fight was an exhibition bout between siblings, 15-year-old Abiola and 13-year-old Alicia Jackman.

In the youth division, Isaiah Moore, the son of Leon ‘hurry up’ Moore, beat Omar Pollard on a unanimous decision, Justin Winfield won by TKO in 2:54 seconds in the second round over Michel Worrell and Deshon Elcock got a split decision over Christopher Moore.

In the Schoolboys category, Shanquancy Wright beat Deron Williams and Travis Inverary defeated Richard Howard.

The turn-out included GBBC Head Peter Abdool, Wayne Harris, one of 19 Guyanese Males to fight for a World title and former Commonwealth light middleweight Champion 65-year-old Kenny Bristol and Seon Bristol presented Allicock with his ‘Best Boxer’ trophy.