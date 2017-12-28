Motorcyclist killed in Boxing Day accident

Latest update December 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Dead: Shaquille Browne

A 20-year-old Norton Street, Lodge resident was killed in an accident Tuesday night after the motorcycle he was riding crashed head-on with a car on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Shaquille Browne died at the scene of the accident which occurred shortly after 19:00 hrs.

According to reports, the victim, who was proceeding north along the western carriageway at a fast rate, overtook a number of vehicles and ended up colliding with a car, PTT 4575 in the opposite lane.

Browne sustained multiple injuries to the face and head after falling off the bike and onto the roadway. He was not wearing helmet and his motorcycle was not registered.

Yesterday, his father, Curt Browne, explained that his son’s motorcycle was not registered because he recently purchased it.

He recounted that he was at home when his son left to go and purchase phone card. About 15 minutes later, the older Browne said that he received a call that the young man was involved in an accident on the Public Road.

“I went to the scene and saw him lying on the road with his face and head bleeding. He was already dead and lying there,” the victim’s father said.

He added that his son was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Sandy’s Funeral Parlour.

The driver of the vehicle which Browne collided with was tested for alcohol and passed. He is assisting with the investigation.

The devastated father, who has 10 other children, said that his son’s death is a major loss for him and his family especially during the holiday season.

 

