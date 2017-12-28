Man loses eye on Xmas Day after bottle hurled in face

Dwayne Small, 24, of Plaisance lost his left eye on Christmas Day after individuals who were fighting at a shop accidentally hurled a bottle in his face.

The incident occurred around 17:00 hrs on Monday on Plaisance Main Road, East Coast Demerara.

The victim said that he was standing near a shop when a man began to slap a youth for ‘disrespecting’ the man’s uncle. The youth who was assaulted returned with a knife and a bottle. His father, who arrived shortly after, began to punch the individual who had slapped his son.

Small said that it was then that someone threw a bottle that struck him in the face. He recalled lying on the ground with blood streaming from his left eye.

A friend took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he underwent surgery.

Police have reportedly detained the youth who hurled the bottle. His father was also arrested, but was later released.