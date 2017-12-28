Latest update December 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man loses eye on Xmas Day after bottle hurled in face

Dec 28, 2017 News 0

Injured: Dwayne Small

Dwayne Small, 24, of Plaisance lost his left eye on Christmas Day after individuals who were fighting at a shop accidentally hurled a bottle in his face.

The incident occurred around 17:00 hrs on Monday on Plaisance Main Road, East Coast Demerara.

The victim said that he was standing near a shop when a man began to slap a youth for ‘disrespecting’ the man’s uncle. The youth who was assaulted returned with a knife and a bottle. His father, who arrived shortly after, began to punch the individual who had slapped his son.

Small said that it was then that someone threw a bottle that struck him in the face. He recalled lying on the ground with blood streaming from his left eye.

A friend took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he underwent surgery.

Police have reportedly detained the youth who hurled the bottle. His father was also arrested, but was later released.

More in this category

Sports

Sons of Champions Boxing Day Fight Card…Allicock cops Best Boxer award

Sons of Champions Boxing Day Fight Card…Allicock cops Best...

Dec 28, 2017

Wins for Amsterdam, Kessney & Headley By Sean Devers In the Golden era of Boxing in Guyana there was Professional Boxing every Boxing Day at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall where the many Boxing...
Read More
Road to Mecca IV…Bounty COLTS retain Championship!

Road to Mecca IV…Bounty COLTS retain...

Dec 28, 2017

GFF-Corona Super 16 year-end Classic…Four thrilling matches completed on Christmas and Christmas Eve

GFF-Corona Super 16 year-end Classic…Four...

Dec 28, 2017

2017 Richmond Hill Liberty Cricket Club Awards…MVP Dominique Rikhi headlines RHLCC 2017 Awards

2017 Richmond Hill Liberty Cricket Club...

Dec 28, 2017

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal Tourney…NK Ballers and Hard Knocks split top prize money, Silver Bullets third

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment...

Dec 28, 2017

Former national player and administrator Winston ‘Cally’ Callender passes on

Former national player and administrator Winston...

Dec 28, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]