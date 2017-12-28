Man loses eye on Xmas Day after bottle hurled in face

Latest update December 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
Dwayne Small, 24, of Plaisance lost his left eye on Christmas Day after individuals who were fighting at a shop accidentally hurled a bottle in his face.
The incident occurred around 17:00 hrs on Monday on Plaisance Main Road, East Coast Demerara.
The victim said that he was standing near a shop when a man began to slap a youth for ‘disrespecting’ the man’s uncle. The youth who was assaulted returned with a knife and a bottle. His father, who arrived shortly after, began to punch the individual who had slapped his son.
Small said that it was then that someone threw a bottle that struck him in the face. He recalled lying on the ground with blood streaming from his left eye.
A friend took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he underwent surgery.
Police have reportedly detained the youth who hurled the bottle. His father was also arrested, but was later released.
Dec 28, 2017Wins for Amsterdam, Kessney & Headley By Sean Devers In the Golden era of Boxing in Guyana there was Professional Boxing every Boxing Day at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall where the many Boxing...
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
There are things Governments just don’t do. If they are insensitive and they do them they may engender unpleasant expressions... more
The Guyana Government issued a statement in the National Assembly in early December in response to public concerns over its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The new United States Trade Representative (USTR), Mr Robert Lighthizer, made his first appearance... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]