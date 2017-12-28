Kendall’s Union Sports Club spreads Christmas Cheer

Latest update December 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Kendall’s Union Sports Club continues to expand its wings as it undertakes a number of ventures that benefits members and others in the community.
The Club recently held its first Christmas Party for children within the area at the Club headquarters at Don Robin – No 19 Village, East Coast Berbice.
During the interaction the kids were treated to a mini concert, meals, drinks participated in games, while Santa Claus was on hand to give a toy to every kid present.
The Club would like to thank everyone who contributed in making the event possible.
President of the club Albert Budhoo in brief remarks reminded the kids and all others present of the reason for the season. He assured the kids that the club will make this event an annual one. He wished everyone present a Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year. (Samuel Whyte)
