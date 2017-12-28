Latest update December 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

GCB Jaguars 50-over League…Play-off suspended due to rain

Dec 28, 2017 Sports 0

The Play-off of the 2017 Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars 50-overs League, which was scheduled to be played today at the Albion Community Centre ground between Lower Corentyne and Georgetown has been suspended until further notice due to the current inclement weather.
The preliminary rounds of tournament was conducted over two periods, with the first period consisting of four rounds of matches which were played from 21 to 27 November, while the second round of matches were slated from 19-23 of December, and was somewhat affected the rain.
The seven preliminary rounds saw three-day League Champions, Essequibo emerging as the leaders on the points table and thereby securing an automatic berth in the final, while defending champions of the One day League, Lower Corentyne placed second. As a consequence, Lower Corentyne are scheduled to play Georgetown who finished third by virtue of a better Net Run Rate than West Demerara, after both teams ended the preliminary rounds on an equal number of points. The Points Table at the end of the seventh and final preliminary is as follows:

