Former murder accused, another jailed for armed robbery

Former murder accused, Negus Lamazon, was yesterday jailed for four years and two months after he was convicted on a robbery under-arms charge by Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

His co-accused, Corinth Taylor, was handed a four years and six months jail sentence after being convicted by the said Magistrate for the same offence.

Lamazon, 21, and Taylor, 22, both of D’Urban Street, Georgetown had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge brought before them in April.

On April 10 at Regent Road, while armed with a gun they robbed Robin Fibruse of three gold chains and a Samsung Galaxy J7 cell phone.

According to reports, approximately 20 churchgoers were attending a farewell and were sitting on the northern pavement of Regent Street, Georgetown when they were robbed by bandits on CG motorcycles.

Police said the bandits arrived from the western direction and came off their motorcycles, pointed their guns at the victims and robbed them. Some persons resisted and the gunmen fired about six shots in the air and made good their escape south along Oronoque Street.

Kaieteur News understands that two of the bandits escaped on a motorcycle while the other bandit escaped on foot and left his motorcycle behind.

A motorcycle used during the commissioning of the robbery was confiscated by police.

The prosecution contended that Lamazon and Taylor were positively identified by the victim.

The prosecutor also disclosed that Lamazon was arrested at Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice while en route to Suriname.

In relation to this incident, Lamazon and Taylor were also charged for allegedly robbing three other persons. It is alleged that on April 10, while armed with a gun, they robbed Quacy Waldron of a BLU cell phone valued $30,000.

It is also alleged that on April 10 at Regent Road, Georgetown while in the company of others and armed with a gun, they robbed Adidrey Liverpool of two gold chains valued $220,000. It is further alleged that on the same day at the said location while armed with a gun, they robbed Lester Andrews of a Samsung galaxy cell phone valued $160,000.

These matters are still ongoing.

Earlier this year, Magistrate Dylon Bess discharged a murder charge against Lamazon and Samuel McIntyre. The two men were accused of killing 33-year-old Orin David, who was riddled with bullets in front of his Laing Avenue, Georgetown home on August 1, 2016.