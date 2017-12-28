Exxon will protect Guyana’s rhinos from oil spill

Christmas is one holiday when family does deh together. Any division or separation where family can’t deh together on dat special day, believe dem boys; something wrang.

Nuff people didn’t spend Christmas wid dem family. Ashni, dat shart crook, was one of dem. Dem boys see him in farrin hiding out behind a phone booth. He got a job dat give him four free ticket a year to travel to Guyana but de man not coming to Guyana at all. In fact, he ain’t want lef farrin.

He wife and dem pickney alone spend Christmas. De wife seh de only thing he do was talk to dem pun Skype and tell dem how he frighten to come home.

He frighten Soulja Bai put hand pun him. Brassington, dat fat crook, deh in de same boat like Ashni.

Dem boys hear he does wake up in Florida every hour and tell he wife how he dream bout Camp and Durban Street. Right away he does get belly wuk. She tell dem boys she does got to sop he forehead wid Babbie Limacol and then pat him till he sleep back.

Some of dem right in Guyana still frighten. De Chat-3 is one. He very wealthy and he know he got to answer questions of wheh he get his money.

Dem boys seh, wrang is wrang even if everyone is doing it. Right is right even is no one is doing it. Exxon know it wrang, wrang, wrang to tell Guyana through de response plan in case of a spill it gun protect Guyana wildlife. It gun protect all dem giraffe, rhinos, and elephants wha never exist in this country in two million years.

And de govt will seh, “You see! Dem people good.” Dat is exactly wha dem response plan seh fuh de operation in de Gulf of Mexico. Dem tell de world how dem gun protect de Walrus in de Gulf Of Mexico even though in three million years nobody never see a Walrus in dat part of de world.

Talk half and tell Ashni de Govt gun buy ee ticket when dem want him.