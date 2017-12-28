Latest update December 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Essequibian family spreads spirit of Christmas with over 1000 children

Dec 28, 2017 News 0

Santa greets children

A small Essequibian family has taken it upon themselves to share the joys of Christmas with about ten communities on the Essequibo Coast.
Businessman Banie Persaud and his three daughters have set out to accomplish what they believe to be “a Christmas miracle.” The family’s desire is that all have a share in the festive season in spite of their various economic challenges.
As a result of their unselfish devotion, more than 1000 children on the Essequibo Coast received gifts and delicacies over the past three days leading to Christmas.
Amongst some of the targeted communities were Perseverance, Zorg, Reliance, Queenstown, Golden Fleece and Affiance.
The family concluded its Christmas fete in the village of Lima Sands, on Christmas Day, targeting more than 200 children. Like all other targeted communities, kids living in Lima Sands are not as privileged as others to receive a gift on Christmas morning.
The family’s kind gesture was reflected on the smiling faces of all the kids who received a gift, and saw Santa Claus on Christmas morning.
Kaieteur News understands that the family’s act of altruism started a few Christmases back, when Mr. Banie Persaud and his daughters made a similar stop to the Sand Pit community in the year 2015. Over the past three years, the Persaud family has been spreading Christmas cheers with others at their own expense.
Mr. Persaud would usually dress and act as Santa Claus every year at his kid’s Christmas party. There he gives away gifts to all the children in attendance. This year, however, his daughters, Hema and Yashoda Persaud, decided to expand their father’s act of altruism.
Instead of focusing on simply community, his girls expanded to 12 communities, benefitting some 1060 children for 2017. Mr. Banie recalls, “As a boy, you would hang up a stocking, wake up the next morning and you get a few sweets.
“It’s understandable that your parents at that time couldn’t afford much, so we were grateful. Today we give the kids a nice gift, some words of encouragement and they grow with that. It’s something that they can take a long way.”
Mr. Banie Persaud said that by 2018, his family will carry the Christmas cheers to children throughout the entire Essequibo Coast.

