Drug addict says he mistakenly killed Sophia man, injured fiancé

A drug addict has told police investigators that he mistook 35-year-old Celwin Allen for a man who attacked him earlier on Christmas Day and fatally stabbed him around 19:35 hrs at ‘C’ Field Sophia, in the vicinity of “Fine man” shop.

He also stabbed the fiancée of the now dead Allen. Celwin Allen, a labourer of Lot 1342 Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field, Sophia, who was stabbed to the neck, chest and back died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

His fiancée, Nalydiah Henry, was treated for minor stab wounds and sent away. The police said that the victims were attacked and stabbed multiple times by the suspect, who goes by the alias, “Kevin” who was armed with a knife.

“Kevin” was held hours after escaping from the scene. He reportedly told the police that he was “high” and mistook Allen for someone who had attacked him earlier in the day. The suspect claimed that he was the boss for the area and he felt disrespected when he was attacked.

Yesterday, the dead man’s mother, Judy Allen, said that her son and his fiancée went to her home to collect food and as they were returning to their home, they were attacked and beaten by the suspect, who was drinking at a shop.

“I heard he beat my son and throw him in a drain and then pulled him out and beat him again. He stabbed him all over his body and when he finished, he (suspect) turned to Nalydiah and started jucking her with the knife,” the older Allen said.

She added, “My son does not trouble anyone. When he drinks, he comes home and torments me.” The woman said that she was informed that the suspect killed her son because he mistook him for another man, who goes by the alias, “Black Boy.”

“My son dark so I don’t know if that is why he mistook him for the other person,” Allen said. The suspect will be charged some time this week.