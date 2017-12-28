Diamond man charged with murder of Craig resident

A 21-year-old man was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the murder of a Cayenne, French Guiana man.

Kevin Persaud appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It is alleged that on December 20 at Old Road, Graig, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Purcell Junior Moore, during the course of a robbery.

The unrepresented accused, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him by the Magistrate.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on December 29 before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for assignment.

According to reports, the victim, who lived in Cayenne, French Guiana with his wife and two children, came to Guyana to witness the birth of his son.

According to reports Moore was returning home from a shop when the accused, who was in the company of others armed with handguns, confronted him.

An argument reportedly erupted between Moore and the suspects. This escalated into a scuffle, during which the accused discharged several rounds at Moore, shooting him in the right side of the chest before fleeing.

Moore was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police found two spent shells from a small calibre handgun on the scene.

Kaieteur News understands that the slain man was once a prominent insurance agent.