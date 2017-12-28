Latest update December 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

17 Christmas Day babies

Dec 28, 2017

President and First Lady present hamper to one of the mothers

As many were in their homes celebrating the birth of Christ, the city hospitals saw families receiving major blessings on Christmas Day.

The first Christmas miracle was a baby boy born to Malinie Rose, at 12:02 a.m. He will bear the name Malvin Heywood. The birth occurred at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). There were six others after him.

Other major hospitals around the country also saw births, with the midwives of the Linden Hospital Complex delivering seven babies and the midwives of the New Amsterdam Public Hospital safely welcoming three.

President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger visited these mothers at the GPHC on Christmas Day presenting them all with hampers which consisted of the basic necessities they would require. The new borns were also presented with a token to mark the occasion from the First Family.

Also spreading Christmas cheer was the Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings; she visited the Linden Hospital Complex and distributed hampers to the seven mothers.

And Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Andrew Stephen and his team visited those mothers at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and also blessed them with tokens.

The children of the Paediatric Ward of the GPHC were not forgotten. They were visited by the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, who distributed toys and extended best wishes to them and their families. The staff of the Paediatric Ward also received tokens from the Minister.

For the Christmas weekend the GPHC alone recorded 68 births.

