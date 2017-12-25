Tabatinga, Paiwomak Warriors claim Surama Cup male and female titles

Latest update December 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
Tabatinga FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC were crowned male and female champions respectively when the Surama Cup football tournament concluded recently in Lethem.
Watched by a large and colourful crowd which included the Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido- Lowe, Tabatinga FC defeated Gladiators FC 4-0, while Paiwomak Warriors overcame Surama FC 1-0 in an exciting match to bring the curtains down on the tournament which attracted a number of top teams from the region.
Meanwhile, the Tabatinga year end show down tournament continues tomorrow with semi final action. Tabatinga FC will face Rush Saints FC in the male division while Gladiators FC will take on Rush Saints FC in the female category.
The competition will continue on December 28 with Paiwomak Warriors playing Snatchers FC in the male and female segments. The final will be played on January 1 at Lethem Community Centre ground.
