Latest update December 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tabatinga, Paiwomak Warriors claim Surama Cup male and female titles

Dec 25, 2017 Sports 0

Tabatinga FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC were crowned male and female champions respectively when the Surama Cup football tournament concluded recently in Lethem.

Champions! Members of the Tabatinga (male) and Paiwomak Warriors (female) teams with their prizes following the presentation ceremony.

Watched by a large and colourful crowd which included the Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido- Lowe, Tabatinga FC defeated Gladiators FC 4-0, while Paiwomak Warriors overcame Surama FC 1-0 in an exciting match to bring the curtains down on the tournament which attracted a number of top teams from the region.
Meanwhile, the Tabatinga year end show down tournament continues tomorrow with semi final action. Tabatinga FC will face Rush Saints FC in the male division while Gladiators FC will take on Rush Saints FC in the female category.
The competition will continue on December 28 with Paiwomak Warriors playing Snatchers FC in the male and female segments. The final will be played on January 1 at Lethem Community Centre ground.

More in this category

Sports

Tabatinga, Paiwomak Warriors claim Surama Cup male and female titles

Tabatinga, Paiwomak Warriors claim Surama Cup male and female titles

Dec 25, 2017

Tabatinga FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC were crowned male and female champions respectively when the Surama Cup football tournament concluded recently in Lethem. Watched by a large and colourful crowd...
Read More
Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on Boxing Day

Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on...

Dec 25, 2017

Baijnauth Sawmills sponsors 20/20 competition in Upper Corentyne

Baijnauth Sawmills sponsors 20/20 competition in...

Dec 25, 2017

Amy Grant cops gold in 1500m Free, eclipses own LC 50m National Fly record at ASATT

Amy Grant cops gold in 1500m Free, eclipses own...

Dec 25, 2017

Sons of Champions Boxing Showdown…Hours before show time boxers don’t plan to pack pity with their gear

Sons of Champions Boxing Showdown…Hours...

Dec 25, 2017

Former GCF President George Humphrey to be laid to rest on Saturday

Former GCF President George Humphrey to be laid...

Dec 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The diplomatic debt-trap

    Today, Christmas Day, will find Guyanese homes soaked with various aromas – black cake, sponge cake, ginger beer, pepperpot,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]