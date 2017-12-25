Sons of Champions Boxing Showdown…Hours before show time boxers don’t plan to pack pity with their gear

The popular poem, “First Fight” clearly denounces sympathy and empathy when

it states that ‘Fighters don’t pack pity with their gear’ and indeed boxers, who share cuddly relationships outside the ‘square jungle’ have been known to transform into vicious forces from the first gong.

Keevin Allicock and Clairmont Gibson are staunch pals and would do anything for each other but when they were matched against each other in the Terrence Ali Open Championships, they simply refused to pack pity with their gear. The logical outcome was a ‘no holds barred’ fistic encounter that had the crowd wild with delight.

The bout was very close and up to the time of its second round stoppage in favour of Allicock, but that was not before ‘Vybz Man’ Gibson had delivered a stunning left-right combination that forced referee Maynard Wilson to give a standing eight count to the Youth Commonwealth silver medalist. A young soldier of immense talent, Gibson retreated to the dressing room disappointed with the verdict, while promising to avenge the loss. Allicock was heralded as the Prince of Albouystown’ and went on to accrue other international accolades, a silver in the Bahamas at the Youth Commonwealth Games and his most recent, a gold medal at the Caribbean Developmental tournament in St Lucia.

The organizers of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) believes that Gibson ought to be given an opportunity to ‘back his chat’ and for the second time in as many months the two gladiators will square off in what is expected to be a humdinger of a fight in ‘Sons of Champions,’ slated for the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, tomorrow night.

Indeed, Gibson, the taller of the two, will aspire to bulldoze his man and weaken him with body punches. This is an automatic presumption since Allicock likes to jab and move while sticking in the occasional combinations. If Gibson could destabilize his man early in the fight he could very well weaken him and go on to win.

However, the situation is not that cut and dried; the raging soldier would have to first compel Allicock to get off his bicycle to accommodate his attacks and since Allicock will realize that his strength lies in boxing and moving away, Gibson will have his work cut out to dictate the pace.

Notwithstanding, this is all conjecture as Allicock would have had a taste of Gibson’s power and choose to employ classical tactics which could offset his man while Gibson might just decide to change his approach. These are the variables and considerations that add that bit of intrigue to the fight which presents the stage for a fistic encounter fans would not want to miss.

On the outside of the ring, the soldiers will be well equipped with tassa drums, bugles, horns and every conceivable device to gain the psychological edge, while Allicock will depend heavily on the support of his ‘ghetto’ crew.

Ten more bouts will provide added entertainment but the Dennis Thomas/Desmond Amsterdam bout had to be cancelled after Thomas expressed too late a notice to prepare for the contest. Amsterdam will now be furnished with a replacement Aluko Best.

Otherwise, the card is packed with several other worthwhile bouts, all expected to entertain the usual Boxing Day crowd. Junior boxer, Shamar Morrison of the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF), matches gloves with Emanuel Pompey, while Shaquincy Wright of the Vergenoogen Boxing Gym (VBG) takes on Kami Kami Yayah of the Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym (PRBG). Exciting flyweight pugilist, Julius Kesney of the Rose Hall Jammers (RHJ) will tackle Kelvin Moore (VBG) in an Elite flyweight contest while Junior boxers, Travis Inverary (FYF) and Jaden Graham of the Young Achievers (YA) will battle to establish who is the better.

Guyana Defence Force representative, Colin Lewis, is Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis’ nephew and is truly a crowd pleaser. The lad has only recently returned from St Lucia with a gold medal in the Caribbean Tournament and has dominated all of his opponents in a goodwill tournament in Suriname last year. Lewis is an exciting fighter and fans can be assured of another of his exciting displays. He will be sizzling hot and ready to square off with Marlon Darryl (FYF) in a junior welterweight elite matchup.

Two GDF representatives, Aubrey Headley and John Mars will oppose each other in a battle for bragging rights as well as championship honours, while Alex Murray (FYF) will attempt to keep the (Andrew) Murray legacy alive when he squares off with Akeem Crandon of the Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym.

The card will be graced with two female bouts and in the first, Alicia Rodney represents the newly inaugurated Savannah Boxing Gym (SBG) and clashes with Abiola Jackman (FYF). Joan Williams (GDF) will also square off with Aleema Arokium (RHJ) in a female elite flyweight battle.

Bell time is 20:00hrs and fans should endeavor not to miss a punch as the many sons regurgitate the fistic days of their fathers. Admission fee is $1,000 for stands, $1,500 for ring side and $2,500 FOR VIP and can tickets can be bought at the elegant Wind Jammer restaurant in Kitty.