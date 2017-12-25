Soldier, cane harvester killed in separate accidents

A soldier who was riding his motorcycle without a helmet, and a cane harvester who rode into the path of a pastor’s car, were killed in separate accidents on Christmas Eve at Nigg, Corentyne, Berbice and at Houston, East Bank Demerara.

Guyana Defence Force Private 23407 Owen Travis Carrington, 22, of Isaacs Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, was killed at around 13:47 hrs yesterday, after riding into the path of a woman’s car.

According to reports, Carrington, who was seconded to the GDF Band Corps at Camp Ayanganna, was “swerving in and out of traffic”, while riding north at a fast rate in the vicinity of Houston.

It is alleged that the army rank was overtaking other vehicles, when one of his handlebars struck a vehicle. He then skidded into the path of an approaching car, PPP 5567.

Carrington, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained severe head injuries. He remained motionless on the roadway for several minutes, until hospital staffers in an ambulance arrived and pronounced him dead.

The female driver has been detained.