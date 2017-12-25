President, Prime Minister celebrate Christmas Eve with shoppers

Latest update December 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
President David Granger led a ministerial team on a tour of the Stabroek Market Square, while Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo led a similar team from Bourda Market to Camp Street, walking along Regent Street.
The Head of State spoke with vendors and shoppers, listened to their concerns, and answered several questions.
The team accompanying President David Granger included Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence; Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes; and Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson.
The second team, led by Prime Minister Nagamootoo included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge; Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams; Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry; and Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma.
This group also interacted with shoppers purchasing last minute items and business owners trying to keep up with the last minute shoppers. (DPI)
Dec 25, 2017Tabatinga FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC were crowned male and female champions respectively when the Surama Cup football tournament concluded recently in Lethem. Watched by a large and colourful crowd...
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Next year marks three decades that I have been a newspaper columnist. It should be a difficult task writing about Christmas... more
Today, Christmas Day, will find Guyanese homes soaked with various aromas – black cake, sponge cake, ginger beer, pepperpot,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The new United States Trade Representative (USTR), Mr Robert Lighthizer, made his first appearance... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]