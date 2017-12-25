Latest update December 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President, Prime Minister celebrate Christmas Eve with shoppers

Dec 25, 2017 News 0

 

President David Granger led a ministerial team on a tour of the Stabroek Market Square, while Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo led a similar team from Bourda Market to Camp Street, walking along Regent Street.
The Head of State spoke with vendors and shoppers, listened to their concerns, and answered several questions.
The team accompanying President David Granger included Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence; Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes; and Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson.
The second team, led by Prime Minister Nagamootoo included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge; Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams; Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry; and Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma.
This group also interacted with shoppers purchasing last minute items and business owners trying to keep up with the last minute shoppers. (DPI)

More in this category

Sports

Tabatinga, Paiwomak Warriors claim Surama Cup male and female titles

Tabatinga, Paiwomak Warriors claim Surama Cup male and female titles

Dec 25, 2017

Tabatinga FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC were crowned male and female champions respectively when the Surama Cup football tournament concluded recently in Lethem. Watched by a large and colourful crowd...
Read More
Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on Boxing Day

Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on...

Dec 25, 2017

Baijnauth Sawmills sponsors 20/20 competition in Upper Corentyne

Baijnauth Sawmills sponsors 20/20 competition in...

Dec 25, 2017

Amy Grant cops gold in 1500m Free, eclipses own LC 50m National Fly record at ASATT

Amy Grant cops gold in 1500m Free, eclipses own...

Dec 25, 2017

Sons of Champions Boxing Showdown…Hours before show time boxers don’t plan to pack pity with their gear

Sons of Champions Boxing Showdown…Hours...

Dec 25, 2017

Former GCF President George Humphrey to be laid to rest on Saturday

Former GCF President George Humphrey to be laid...

Dec 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The diplomatic debt-trap

    Today, Christmas Day, will find Guyanese homes soaked with various aromas – black cake, sponge cake, ginger beer, pepperpot,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]