Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on Boxing Day

Latest update December 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
The South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) and New Level Sports Bar is set to host Penalty Shootout and King Domino one-day competitions at Sadam Place, located at 8 Dennis Street Sophia, Greater Georgetown. These competitions are set to get underway tomorrow (Boxing Day).
The Football tourney kicks off 09:00hrs, while the Domino will hit off at 14:00hrs. Interested teams will have to pay a fee of $1000 a player to register.
The event which is organized by Johnny “Overseas” Barnwell and “Sadam” will have trophies that were donated by Trophy Stall, Bourda Market and Sadam and Sun Shop, in addition to the cash prizes. Food and drinks will be on sale at the event.
Dec 25, 2017Tabatinga FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC were crowned male and female champions respectively when the Surama Cup football tournament concluded recently in Lethem. Watched by a large and colourful crowd...
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Next year marks three decades that I have been a newspaper columnist. It should be a difficult task writing about Christmas... more
Today, Christmas Day, will find Guyanese homes soaked with various aromas – black cake, sponge cake, ginger beer, pepperpot,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The new United States Trade Representative (USTR), Mr Robert Lighthizer, made his first appearance... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]