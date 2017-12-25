Parika/Goshen road among major Region Three projects in 2018

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has major plans for Region Three in 2018.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, announced some of the major plans for the region next year. These include commencement of the Parika to Goshen Road.

He explained that the preparation for works is in its final stage with the design almost completed. “Hopefully it can go through a public/private partnership and can start soon.”

In January 2015, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, in conjunction with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), engaged the consulting team, J-Dos Internationalé Incorporated, to provide engineering designs and supervision of works for the Parika to Goshen road.

The proposed Parika to Goshen road is approximately 56 km long and runs within the right-of-way of the Del Conte Road on the east bank of the Essequibo River, passing through occupied agricultural and forest lands.

Additionally, from the $1.8B allocated into the 2018 Budget for miscellaneous roads across the country, $137M was provided for Region Three.

“We have earmarked funds for repairs to roads in La Parfaite Harmonie, Belle West, Wakenaam and other areas. For main access roads, we have funds earmarked for the repairs and phrase for the Canal One and Two. In 2018, also we are proposing to continue studies for roads, the additional paved highway road from Free and Easy to do an alignment to Sand Hill then from Sand Hill to Monkey Jump,” Minister Patterson said.

The feasibility study for those works should commence shortly.

Other projects slated for the region include the new Demerara River Bridge, sea and river defence works and completion of the Parika Stelling, for which funding is already secured from Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

“We have secured about US$15M from CDB for two main projects; to complete the Parika Stelling and to convert the Lethem airport into a regional aerodrome.

Also in 2018 the Ministry through the government of Guyana with a grant from the government of Japan is procuring 1,610 LED lamps and several areas in region three have written their requests and they will get their fair share of those lights”, the Minister underlined.

Some of those communities include Belle West, La Parfait Harmonie and new housing schemes in the region.

“In 2016, I described Region Three as the new frontier, I think the future of the country lies in the development of Region Three due to the strategic location and the advantages it has”, Minister Patterson noted.