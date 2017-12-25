Hinterland residents enjoy upgraded electricity resulting from successful 2017 projects

The Government has renewed its commitment to countrywide development. Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson recently spoke of the strides that the government has been making on this front.

Patterson told the National Assembly that in addition to the many infrastructural and energy-related projects that the government has sponsored in Region 4, several others are ongoing and have been completed in other regions. Patterson said this during the recent Budget 2018 Debates.

The Minister told the House that in 2017, Hinterland Electrification Company Inc (HECI) commenced and completed the upgrade of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at secondary schools, offices and the Paruima Community Centre in Region 7. The Minister said that that project enabled more than 600 students to benefit from access to modern energy for evening reading and use of audio-visual equipment to aid learning, and up to 1000 residents having access to energy for commercial and community activities in Region 7.

Additionally, Patterson noted that HECI installed a 3kw PV system at Saxacalli Primary school and a 2kw system at Laluni Health clinic. The Minister said that the benefits of installation at the latter have helped approximately 500 residents in accessing improved health facilities, including 75 students.

Patterson then noted that the St. Ignatius village network in Region 9 has been extended, adding 50 households to the grid, and electricity service has also been extended to One Mile, Port Kaituma Region 1, thereby adding 65 additional households to the grid. Additionally, 65 LED street lamps were installed in Lethem.

Patterson also noted that the upgrade of the Mabaruma electricity system and installation of a

400kw solar farm will be completed in the first quarter of 2018. The Minister said that this project will see 722 residents and commercial consumers benefitting from increased hours of electricity service from 9:00hrs to 16:00hrs in Phase One. He said that the services will eventually be offered 24 hours.