‘Good morning, Good Evening’ saves woman from death in a freezer

A lady worked at a meat distribution factory. One day, when she had finished her work schedule, she went into the meat cold room (Freezer) to inspect something, but in a moment of misfortune, the door closed and she was locked inside with no help in sight.

Although she screamed and knocked with all her might, her cries went unheard as no one could hear her. Most of the workers had already gone, and outside the cold room it’s impossible to hear what was going on inside. Five hours later, whilst she was at the verge of death, the security guard of the factory eventually opened the door.

She was miraculously saved from dying that day. When she later asked the security guard how he had come to open the door, which wasn’t his usual work routine, this was his explanation:

“I’ve been working in this factory for 35 years. Hundreds of workers come in and out every day, but you’re one of the few who greet me in the morning and say goodbye to me every evening when leaving after work. Many treat me as if I’m invisible.

Today, as you reported for work, like all other days, you greeted me in your simple manner ‘Hello’. But this evening after working hours, I curiously observed that I had not heard your “Bye, see you tomorrow”. Hence, I decided to check around the factory. I look forward to your ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ every day because they remind me that I am someone.

By not hearing your farewell today, I knew something had happened. That’s why I was searching everywhere for you.”

Moral Lesson to reflect upon: Be humble, love and respect those around you. Try to have an impact on people, who cross your path each day, you never know what tomorrow will bring. Let this story be an inspiration. Let’s share to inspire others; someone shared this to inspire me and I’ve been greatly inspired by this story.