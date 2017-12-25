Driver dead, friend critical after crashing into post, fence

The death toll from Christmas Eve accidents rose to four. Around 18:00 hrs yesterday, a speeding driver perished when he crashed into a post and careened into a yard at Mosquito Hall, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Police identified the dead man as Linden Halley, 28, of Mahaicony.

According to reports, Halley was driving a rental car at a fast rate while heading to the direction of Georgetown, when he lost control in the vicinity of K&K Gas Station. He then smashed into a utility pole, before ending up in a yard.

He was killed on the spot.

An occupant was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Police found several bottles of alcoholic beverage from the vehicle.