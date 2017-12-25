Driver dead, friend critical after crashing into post, fence

Latest update December 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
The death toll from Christmas Eve accidents rose to four. Around 18:00 hrs yesterday, a speeding driver perished when he crashed into a post and careened into a yard at Mosquito Hall, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.
Police identified the dead man as Linden Halley, 28, of Mahaicony.
According to reports, Halley was driving a rental car at a fast rate while heading to the direction of Georgetown, when he lost control in the vicinity of K&K Gas Station. He then smashed into a utility pole, before ending up in a yard.
He was killed on the spot.
An occupant was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.
Police found several bottles of alcoholic beverage from the vehicle.
Dec 25, 2017Tabatinga FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC were crowned male and female champions respectively when the Surama Cup football tournament concluded recently in Lethem. Watched by a large and colourful crowd...
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Next year marks three decades that I have been a newspaper columnist. It should be a difficult task writing about Christmas... more
Today, Christmas Day, will find Guyanese homes soaked with various aromas – black cake, sponge cake, ginger beer, pepperpot,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The new United States Trade Representative (USTR), Mr Robert Lighthizer, made his first appearance... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]