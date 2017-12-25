Baijnauth Sawmills sponsors 20/20 competition in Upper Corentyne

Baijnauth Sawmills /UCCA 20/20 Champion of Champions Competition

President of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) and former Berbice Cricketer, Mr. Hamant Jagdeo, has announced that Mr. Roy Baijnauth of Baijnauth Sawmills and former President of the Berbice Cricket Board will be sponsoring a 20/20 competition for Clubs in the Upper Corentyne Area commencing January 7th, 2018.

The Competition will be played on a knock-out basis and will include all Member Clubs of the UCCA. Mr. Jagdeo, in an invited comment, declared that he intends to take the Association fast forward, in an effort to bring the level of cricket in the area to the glorious state it used to be in the past. “I intend to deliver on all my promises to the members. Cricket will be played at all levels and will include all clubs who come under the UCCA.” He thanked Mr. Baijnauth for his support of the Association, and for his sponsorship of the competition. This he said, will definitely boost the morale of players in the area, and encourage them to forge ahead with their cricketing careers. He is appealing to members of the business community and to the general public to support the UCCA, and help to mould the young and aspiring cricketers in their game.

Secretary of the Upper Corentyne Association, Mr. Vadanand Sugrim, is appealing to all Clubs to get themselves in order for the competition. A committee is being set up to manage the Competition and Clubs will be informed shortly of the details.

Mr. Sugrim is asking all Clubs to prepare their list of 14 players who will represent them in the upcoming competition. He further stated that plans are in place for an Under-17 competition in January 2018, which will seek to shortlist players for trials in the Berbice Under-17 team.

Prizes for the competition include: Cash & Trophies for Winner and Runner Up Team, trophies for the Man of the Match in the finals, Most Valuable Player of the Competition, Best Bowler and Best Batsman.