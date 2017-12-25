20ft. ‘snowing’ Christmas Tree in North Ruimveldt

Fabulous Four Promotions (FFP) feted over 100 children and about two dozen senior citizens on Saturday. It was the 11th Annual Christmas Light-up and party December 23. The party was held at what is used as a play park in North Ruimveldt.

At the FFP party, the attendees got the chance to celebrate and the rare opportunity to witness ‘snow’ in Guyana. The snow emanated from the Christmas tree at the party.

This year FFP felt the need to offer something extra special and it led them to coming up with the idea of the tree. Clay Bobb, founder of the group noted that snow is not something that we get to experience in Guyana so he thought that it would be a good experience especially for the children attending the party.

Clay Bobb then began the preparations. According to him he built the tree from scratch. First he welded a metal pole with a 450-gallon water tank used as part of the base.

A while back, he said that he was at work when he came across some Styrofoam boxes. He noticed how the little white flakes from boxes would float into the air so easily and how much it reminded him of snow.

With the help of his children, he grated some Styrofoam boxes that were used as snow. Now that the boxes were grated and the snow was there, it was just a matter of getting the snow to blow from the tree.

The industrious Clay Bobb tried different ways to get the snow to blow from the tree but none worked. “I tried playing around with some fans at first,” he recalled. After the fans did not work, he then went online curiously searching for a mechanism to bring his idea to life. He came across the perfect item.

He bought a blower online which did the job just right. Hiding under the tree; which is situated in an area which FFP wants to turn into a play park for the North Ruimveldt children, is the blower; sending snowy mystics through the Christmas tree from top to bottom and leaving spectators in awe.

It took him about one week to build the tree. He says that he would start around 16:00hrs and finish until 01:00hrs, the next morning wrapping the garlands around the base. After his hard work, he was repaid with the gratitude expressed by the attendees at the party.

Clay Bobb told Kaieteur News that he, his wife and some other persons observed the unsatisfactory living situation of persons living in the area; as a result, the FFP was started. They registered FFP as a business. It operates at Christmas time to spread cheer to the senior citizens, single parents and children.

He said that it was difficult to get support from other businesses because they were afraid that the FFP could be a scam. However, they managed to get some support from John Fernandes, where Clay Bobb works and Imex International.

During the Christmas season, they would usually give away gift baskets, food and toys. After one week of hard work, the 20ft. snowing Christmas Street still stands at the prospective play park in North Ruimveldt.

Clay Bobb says that persons are taking the opportunity to use the tree as a photography background.

Although the snow may not be real, the imagination of the beholder of the tree is what can make the experience refreshing and rewarding.