Teams collect prizes won in Stag/WDFA/Derrick Josiah Memorial KO tourney

Winner’s Den Amstel received their $200,000 first place prize when the

West Demerara Football Association held the presentation ceremony on Friday afternoon last for the STAG sponsored Derrick Josiah Memorial competition.

Association President Orin Ferrier handed over the incentives to the respective recipients. Den Amstel had defeated Pouderoyen in the final on kicks from the penalty mark to win the competition, Pouderoyen received $100,000.

In the third place match, Uitvlugt Warriors thumped Young Achievers 5-0 to win $50,000 with the loser collecting $25,000.