Sugrim family brings movie theaters back to Berbice

Business mogul Haresh Narine ‘Chinee’ Sugrim has done it again. He launched the first ever state of the art movie theatre in Berbice at his massive $1B hotel.

The Classic International Hotel located in Corriverton, Berbice will now have an added attraction that will allow persons the opportunity to see their favourite movies on the big screen as a source of family entertainment. The 100-seat theatre has the capability of not only 3-D and 2-D movies, but also Blu-ray.

Sugrim, who also heads GuyTrac told reporters at the simple ribbon cutting occasion in the company of his family that, “this was our dream for Berbice and we did it. This is an updated cinema, the latest design and it took us a while to get it going but today we open it at five ‘o’ clock with our first movie”.

He explained that the construction of the theatre began in February and concluded in early November. The theatre designed with red interiors, fully air-conditioned and boasting a capacity of 100 seats is the first of its kind in the ancient county.

The businessman stated that since the initial construction of the hotel the idea developed to have a theatre as well, this he noted “will bring more business to the hotel”. Noting that business has been slow since the hotel came into existence and it is expected that it is unlikely that it will improve drastically.

“You got sugar estates closing, people migrating. People don’t have money; there is no clientele, there is no money to spend. We spent a lot of money on this investment but we suffering a loss right now,” he said.

Persons can enter the theatre at a cost of only $1000. There is a canteen nearby offering popcorns, nuts and drinks. No smoking and alcohol is allowed. The first movie screened at 17:00 hrs on Friday with an Indian flick ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

The newly released action packed film ‘Jumanji’ will be screened at 13:00 hrs, 17:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs on Christmas Day.

The cost for the entire project was US $200,000 .