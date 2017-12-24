“Sons of Champions” Boxing Day fight card launched

“Going to be like World War two”- says Clairmonte “Vibeman” Gibson

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) in collaboration with Briso Promotions launched

the “Sons of Champions” fight card which will punch off on December 26 at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. This is a happy occasion for local pugilists and boxing fans as there has not been Boxing Day boxing for over a decade, according to Technical Director of the GBA, Terrence Poole.

The one night extravaganza, as the name suggests, will feature fighters who would have had a father or other close relative who have made a distinct impression in the sport.

Leon ‘Hurry Up’ Moore had created waves on the local boxing scene and was among the best punchers. Several of his sons have followed in his footsteps and come boxing night, the eldest of the bunch, Isaiah, will be among the feature attraction.

Keevin Allicock vs. Clairmonte “Vibeman” Gibson is the most anticipated matchup. Allicock, who finished with the silver medal in the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas this year, dethroned “Vibeman” as the Bantamweight champion when the National Open championships concluded earlier in the month.

“For me this is war, World War 2 actually because Allicock defeated me to take the National (bantamweight) title. I’m so determined to win that yesterday (Friday) was my birthday and I didn’t celebrate, I trained even harder”, exclaimed Gibson during the launch which was held at the Windjammer International Restaurant and Hotel.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Keevin Allicock noted that, “I always come prepared for a fight and on this significant card, I just want to give the audience a good show so that after such a long delay in the Boxing Day boxing, it will be a memorable occasion.”

There will be 11 fights during the meet so fans can expect to have their bellies full of fighting and Poole, the technical director of the GBA, noted that the organizers tried to have fighters from each region that has a gym, involved in this bout and there will be competitors from as far as Region 9, Lethem.

Representative of Briso promotions, Seon Bristol posited during the launch that, “Boxing day is for boxing and I intend to not only help resuscitate the tradition but to keep it alive during the years to follow. In addition, I will be looking to develop the boxing locally and the sport cannot be developed without looking at the foundation, which is the main reason why I support amateur boxing.”

President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, explained that there are a number of competitions coming in 2018 including the Commonwealth Games, Central America and Commonwealth (CAC) Games so this tournament is part of their rigorous training programme in preparation for those events.

Ticket prices for the “Sons of Champions” event are $1,000 regular, $1,500 ringside while VIP cost $2,500 (inclusive of a meal). (Calvin Chapman)