Settlement triumph as Mabaruma Town Council/ Hosororo FC host Day of Sports

The Municipality Council of Mabaruma in Collaboration with the Hosororo Football Club recently hosted a day of sports at the Green Park, Hosororo.

The Mayor Henry Smith and Town Clerk Barrington Ward attended the event and briefed players on their vision for sports and the development of the Green Park; they also called on the players to be disciplined on and off the field in order to achieve success.

Under-18 football teams from Hosororo, Wauna and Settlement participated in the competition with the latter being the eventual winners on penalty shootout. The day ended with games of bingos.