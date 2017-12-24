Latest update December 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Settlement triumph as Mabaruma Town Council/ Hosororo FC host Day of Sports

Dec 24, 2017 Sports 0

The Municipality Council of Mabaruma in Collaboration with the Hosororo Football Club recently hosted a day of sports at the Green Park, Hosororo.

Mayor Henry Smith (left) and Town Clerk Barrington Ward at the event.

The Mayor Henry Smith and Town Clerk Barrington Ward attended the event and briefed players on their vision for sports and the development of the Green Park; they also called on the players to be disciplined on and off the field in order to achieve success.
Under-18 football teams from Hosororo, Wauna and Settlement participated in the competition with the latter being the eventual winners on penalty shootout. The day ended with games of bingos.

