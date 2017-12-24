Overseas-based couple robbed while heading home from CJIA

An overseas-based couple was robbed at gunpoint around 01:49 hr. yesterday on the Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road while on their way home from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The couple who has been identified as Manboad Shivran, 62, and Kamala Shivran, 60, stopped on the public road after the vehicle they were travelling in suffered a puncture, forcing them to stop and change the tyre.

The three gunmen carted off two phones, an Ipad, one diamond ring, two watches, a camera, US$2,000 and two suitcases with clothes and food stuff along with personal documents including passports and driver’s licence.

According to information received, the victims came to Guyana for the Christmas holiday and were heading to Eccles, EBD when they were robbed. The police said that the victims were proceeding north along the Craig Public Road in a vehicle, PTT 4737 driven by Jermaine Stephen when they suffered a puncture.

They were forced to stop to change the tyre. It was while changing the tire that a white tinted Toyota Premio with registration number, PSS 3916 came from the southern direction and stopped next to the victim’s car.

The men, one holding a gun, exited the car and confronted them. The men packed all the victims’ valuables into their vehicle and sped away.

No one has been apprehended as yet.